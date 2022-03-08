Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS remained flat at $$19.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 139,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

