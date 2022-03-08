Brokerages Expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($3.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Wave BioPharma.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group lowered shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,693. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

