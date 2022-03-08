Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will report $759.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.00 million and the lowest is $703.10 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $661.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

