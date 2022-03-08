Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.75. 1,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,156. The company has a market capitalization of $432.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

