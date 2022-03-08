Brokerages Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $52.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.77 billion to $53.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.63 billion to $56.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

