Brokers Issue Forecasts for NextEra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

