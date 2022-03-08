Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.74

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$75.74 and traded as high as C$76.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$76.19, with a volume of 326,813 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85. The stock has a market cap of C$23.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.97.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.