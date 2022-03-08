BSCPAD Price Tops $0.68 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001752 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $53.78 million and $1.27 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.21 or 0.06639440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.79 or 0.99789480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046665 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

