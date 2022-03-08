BTIG Research Raises CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $72.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.
CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.
CTO stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
