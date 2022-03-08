BTIG Research Raises CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target to $72.00

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

CTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

CTO stock opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

