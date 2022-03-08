Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Shares Down 1.2%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.01 and last traded at C$10.02. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.70 to C$10.86 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Builders Capital Mortgage alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.08.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.