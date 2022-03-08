Burger Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.86 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $12.73 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102862 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,540,052 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

