Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 1,733 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after acquiring an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. 59,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

