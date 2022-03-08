Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 118.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

