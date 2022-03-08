Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,876,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of D traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

