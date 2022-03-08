Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 577,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,636,811. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

