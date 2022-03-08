Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0219

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $35.90 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00258662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,739,230,388 coins and its circulating supply is 1,642,425,031 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

