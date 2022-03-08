BZEdge Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 40% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $292.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.30 or 0.06639809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.53 or 0.99923919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046447 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge

Buying and Selling BZEdge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

