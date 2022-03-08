C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.45.

CHRW opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

