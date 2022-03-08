C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 3,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.16.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,775 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,864,000 after acquiring an additional 507,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

