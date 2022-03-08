Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Sells $420,770.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:WHD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHD. TheStreet raised Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cactus during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

