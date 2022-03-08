Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.84.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.