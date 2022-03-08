Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $785.96 million, a PE ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,098,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 364,532 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

