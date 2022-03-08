California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.14 Million Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Columbia Financial worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.35. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

