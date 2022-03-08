California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,570 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

NYSE:IVR opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.