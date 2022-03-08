California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,078 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,078 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

