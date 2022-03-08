California Water Service Group Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for California Water Service Group in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE:CWT opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

