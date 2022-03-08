Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $313,604.50 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,508. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

