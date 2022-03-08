Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.00. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calmare Therapeutics (CTTC)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.