Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

