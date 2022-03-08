Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.25 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will post $309.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.86 million and the lowest is $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $267.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

NYSE CPT opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,506 shares of company stock valued at $36,238,524 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.