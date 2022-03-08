Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,694,492 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

CPB opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.