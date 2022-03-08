Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 1,225.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 362,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $820.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 4.01. Canaan has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

