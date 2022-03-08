Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $29.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 109.99% from the stock’s current price.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $410.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,117,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

