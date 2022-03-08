Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Shares Up 6.8%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 1,367,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 377,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$41.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile (CVE:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Castle mine consists of 19 claims, 34 leases, and two licenses covering an area of 2,815 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

