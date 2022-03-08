Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,500 Shares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,957.32.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total transaction of C$748,500.00.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.31 on Tuesday, hitting C$156.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$159.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$122.36 and a twelve month high of C$167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

