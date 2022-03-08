Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) were up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 19,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 798,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 82.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,766 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 542.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $12,792,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

