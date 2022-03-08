Canandaigua National Corp Acquires 512 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

ITW stock opened at $206.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

