Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

NYSE:T opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

