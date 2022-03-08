Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.47 and traded as high as C$10.54. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 248 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.0789 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

