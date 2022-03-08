CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE:DBM traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 192,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The stock has a market cap of C$665.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

