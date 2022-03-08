Capital One Financial Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a report issued on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

