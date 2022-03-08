Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $9,615,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

