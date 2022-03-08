Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $60.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Capri traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 16766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPRI. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.
In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.
Capri Company Profile (NYSE:CPRI)
Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
