Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.55

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $11.17. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 11,226 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $622.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

