Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.55

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $11.17. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 11,226 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $622.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)
CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.