Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. Cardano has a total market cap of $27.14 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00191300 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00025130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056210 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,182,105,422 coins and its circulating supply is 33,674,393,662 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

