CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.81. CareMax shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 17,337 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.
About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)
CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.
