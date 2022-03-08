CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $6.11

Shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $5.81. CareMax shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 17,337 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 802,648 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 40.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $502,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

