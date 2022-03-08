Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$275.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$222.18.
Shares of CJT stock traded down C$4.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 180,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$175.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.83.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
