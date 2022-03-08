Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$275.00 to C$210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$222.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT stock traded down C$4.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 180,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$144.14 and a 1 year high of C$214.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$175.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.83.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.