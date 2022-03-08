Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$311.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$295.00 to C$311.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.67% from the stock’s previous close.
CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$222.18.
CJT stock traded down C$4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$149.04. 180,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,174. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$175.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.83.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
