Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$210.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank lowered Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$222.18.

TSE:CJT traded down C$4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,174. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$144.14 and a 12-month high of C$214.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$175.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

