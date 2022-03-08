Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$217.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$245.00 to C$217.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.18.

CJT stock traded down C$4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$149.04. 180,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,174. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$144.14 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$175.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

